UPDATE 2-Hochtief names new CEO to review strategy

* Names Marcelino Fernandez Verdes as CEO

* To develop strategy over next 3-4 months

* Break-up, delisting won’t be part of strategy

* Verdes says to focus on improving profitability

* Hochtief shares up 2.1 percent (Adds detail, background)

ESSEN/FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - German builder Hochtief has appointed a new chief executive to review its strategy, as indebted majority owner ACS pushes to make its takeover pay off.

Spaniard Marcelino Fernandez Verdes, a close confidant of Spanish infrastructure group ACS’s CEO and chairman Florentino Perez, replaces Frank Stieler, the last remaining board member from Hochtief’s pre-ACS days.

Hochtief, which also provides industrial services, said on Tuesday Stieler had agreed to his contract being ended early. Supervisory board chairman Manfred Wennemer will be replaced by Thomas Eichelmann.

The change, signalled by Hochtief on Saturday, led to reports ACS wanted Verdes to push for a more radical overhaul of Hochtief and gain access its cash.

ACS is groaning under 9.2 billion euros ($11.8 billion) debt, or about 11 times quarterly core profit compared with Hochtief’s multiple of 4, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Analysts said it would be difficult for ACS to tap Hochtief’s cash flow to pay down its own debt because of a ringfencing agreement struck with lenders in late 2010 that prevents Hochtief management signing contracts with ACS that could hurt the German builder’s creditworthiness.

“Clearly negative from our point of view would be, if (Hochtief) acquires assets or companies from the ACS group just to transfer cash from Hochtief to ACS,” DZ Bank analyst Marc Nettelbeck said after the company flagged its plans over the weekend to appoint Verdes.

Hochtief had assets worth about 1.9 billion euros held for sale at the end of September, including airports in Hamburg and Sydney and real estate unit Aurelis.

“My priority for the years to come is to improve the profitability and to continue the sustainable growth of Hochtief,” Verdes said in a statement.

NO BREAKUP

ACS gained control of Hochtief after a takeover battle that saw former CEO Herbert Luetkestratkoetter ousted and replaced by Stieler last year.

Since Stieler took the helm in May 2011, Hochtief has lost about 40 percent of its market value, hit by mishaps at risky construction projects and profit warnings at Australian unit Leighton.

Hochtief said its new strategy, which will be developed over the next 3-4 months, would not involve a break-up or a delisting, indicating it will not sell Leighton or its U.S. business which, together, are seen accounting for about 90 percent of Hochtief’s value.

Among other things, Verdes was expected to seek a turnaround at the Hochtief Europe division overseen by Stieler and whose pretax profit fell 92 percent in the first nine months on weak orders for construction projects.

A German magazine reported this week Hochtief will cut about 700 jobs, out of a total of more than 81,000, mainly at its German construction business.

“Constant management changes likely won’t help the business and profits short-term,” HSBC analysts said this week. ($1 = 0.7811 euro) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Dan Lalor)