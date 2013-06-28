ACS subsidiary Hochtief raises Leighton stake to expand in Asia

* Hochtief raises stake by 1.6 pct to 55 pct

* Says plans to raise stake further

* Leighton helps ACS to tap Asian market (Adds price paid, share prices, details, background)

FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - Hochtief, the German unit of Spanish construction company ACS, has increased its stake in Leighton, taking advantage of a share price slump to raise its exposure to fast-growing Asian markets.

The German builder boosted its stake in the Australian company by 1.6 percent to about 55 percent and plans to increase it further, depending on market conditions, it said on Friday.

Hochtief paid at least A$69 million ($64 million) for the stake, based on the June 21 intraday low of A$14.40, the stock’s lowest price in more than two years.

Leighton, which is Australia’s largest builder and also mines mostly coal and iron ore for companies including Glencore Xstrata, was Hochtief’s largest division by sales last year as well as its most profitable, with an operating margin of 4 percent.

Leighton helps ACS to tap the Asian market, where Hochtief expects the economy to grow by 7.2 percent this year, more than in any other region where Hochtief is active.

Leighton shares fell 2.2 percent on Friday to A$15.45. Hochtief stock rose 1 percent to 50.67 euros by 0910 GMT, with ACS virtually flat at 20.43 euros. ($1 = 1.0779 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh; Editing by David Goodman)