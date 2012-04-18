FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iberdrola stake sale to hit ACS earnings by 540 mln euros
#Industrials
April 18, 2012 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

Iberdrola stake sale to hit ACS earnings by 540 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 18 (Reuters) - Spanish building company ACS said on Monday the placement of a stake of 3.69 percent in utility Iberdrola would hit this year’s earnings by 540 million euros ($709.61 million).

In a statement, it said it planned to compensate the loss by selling non-strategic assets during 2012.

ACS holds 14.85 percent of Iberdrola after the placement and remains its main shareholder.

The two groups have been involved in a long, drawn-out conflict over the energy company’s refusal to grant ACS a place on its executive board, citing conflict of interest. ($1 = 0.7610 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)

