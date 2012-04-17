FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Spain's ACS to sell 3.69 pct of Iberdrola
April 17, 2012 / 6:31 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spain's ACS to sell 3.69 pct of Iberdrola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds value of Iberdrola shares, background)

MADRID, April 17 (Reuters) - Spanish construction company ACS said on Tuesday it has begun a process of accelerated book building to sell shares in Iberdrola worth 3.69 percent of the energy group.

The share placement will be over one day and made by UBS and Societe Generale, ACS said in statement.

At current market prices, the Iberdrola stake is worth around 860 million euros ($1.13 billion).

The builder holds almost 19 percent in Iberdrola though the two groups have been involved in a long, drawn-out conflict over the energy company’s refusal to grant ACS a place on its executive board, citing conflict of interest. ($1 = 0.7610 euros) (Reporting By Tomas Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Jesus Aguado and Gerald E. McCormick)

