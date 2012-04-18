FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-ACS placed 3.69 pct of Iberdrola at 3.62 euros per share
April 18, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

RPT-ACS placed 3.69 pct of Iberdrola at 3.62 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)

MADRID, April 18 (Reuters) - Spanish construction company ACS placed a stake of 3.69 percent in utility Iberdrola at 3.62 euros per share ($4.76 per share), it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Iberdrola shares fell 6 percent on Wednesday while ACS shares were down 3 percent.

The builder held almost 19 percent in Iberdrola before the placement though the two groups have been involved in a long, drawn-out conflict over the energy company’s refusal to grant ACS a place on its executive board, citing conflict of interest. ($1 = 0.7610 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)

