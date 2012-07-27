FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's ACS cancels margin call on Iberdrola equity swap
July 27, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

Spain's ACS cancels margin call on Iberdrola equity swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - Spanish construction company ACS said on Friday it had reached a deal with creditor Natixis to cancel the margin call on an equity swap worth 1.4 billion euros ($1.72 billion) in shares in power firm Iberdrola .

In a statement to the market regulator, ACS said the equity swap matures on March 31, 2015, adding it has the option to cancel the deal related to 46.1 percent of the Iberdrola shares included in the deal before that time.

ACS, one of the world’s largest building and services groups, owes 4 billion euros on a 14.85 percent stake in Iberdrola worth about 2.9 billion. ($1=0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Nigel Davies)

