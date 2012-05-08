FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's ACS Q1 core profit driven by Hochtief
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 8, 2012 / 6:37 AM / 5 years ago

Spain's ACS Q1 core profit driven by Hochtief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 8 (Reuters) - Spanish builder ACS posted a 73 percent jump in first-quarter core profit on Tuesday to 664 million euros ($866 million), driven by the consolidation of its German affiliate Hochtief.

Net profit for ACS, which won majority control of Hochtief in the middle of 2011, rose 1.3 percent to 207 million euros in the three months to March from a year ago, while net debt totalled 10.5 billion euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters were forecasting core profit of 663 million euros and net profit of 215 million. ($1 = 0.7663 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Martin Roberts)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.