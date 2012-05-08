Spain's ACS Q1 core profit driven by Hochtief

MADRID, May 8 (Reuters) - Spanish builder ACS posted a 73 percent jump in first-quarter core profit on Tuesday to 664 million euros ($866 million), driven by the consolidation of its German affiliate Hochtief.

Net profit for ACS, which won majority control of Hochtief in the middle of 2011, rose 1.3 percent to 207 million euros in the three months to March from a year ago, while net debt totalled 10.5 billion euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters were forecasting core profit of 663 million euros and net profit of 215 million. ($1 = 0.7663 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Martin Roberts)