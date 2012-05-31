UPDATE 1-ACS pushes on with asset sales to cut debt

* Targets 2013 debt under 2.5 times EBITDA

* Town hall debt payments helping to reduce debt

* Still trying to sell non-strategy assets (Adds details, background)

MADRID, May 31 (Reuters) - Spanish infrastructure firm ACS will push forward with asset sales this year and next to cut a massive debt pile, its chairman said, a mission that will be helped by the receipt of long-overdue payments from town halls.

The construction and services firm is among scores of Spanish and international companies that had been hit by indebted local and regional governments’ inability to pay suppliers until Madrid extended a 35 billion euro ($43 billion) lifeline to speed up payments.

ACS Chairman Florentino Perez told shareholders on Thursday that the company had already received most of the 1.1 billion euros owed by Spanish town halls, while about 400 million was still due from various autonomous communities.

Perez said the company would continue to sell assets with the aim of bringing its 8-billion-euro debt load below 2.5 times forecast earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2013.

ACS sold electricity transmission assets in Brazil for $531 million plus debt on Tuesday and is seeking buyers for other non-strategic assets to raise an estimated 3 billion euros this year.

The company also sold its 10 percent in motorway firm Abertis and 3.7 percent stake in utility Iberdrola.

ACS reiterated its target for debt of 3 times EBITDA in 2012 and said it had no significant debt payments due until the end of 2014. ($1 = 0.8069 euros) (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer and Will Waterman)