Spain's ACS agrees new terms on Iberdrola loan

MADRID, April 18 (Reuters) - Spain’s ACS has agreed to cancel creditor Natixis’s right to execute its shares in Iberdrola if they fall below 4 euros per share in exchange for higher financing costs on its debt, according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday.

Natixis has financed ACS’s stake building strategy in Iberdrola over the last three years.

ACS sold a 3.7 percent stake in Iberdrola on Wednesday at 3.62 euros per share, raising 800 million euros to pay off debt and avoid the execution of the shares. (Reporting By Carlos Ruano, writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)