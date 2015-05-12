FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's ACS says Q1 core profit rises 9 pct
May 12, 2015 / 4:02 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's ACS says Q1 core profit rises 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 12 (Reuters) - Spanish construction and services group ACS, which has recently completed a series of asset sales, on Tuesday posted a 9.4 percent rise in first-quarter core profit, helped by improving revenues.

ACS said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was 643 million euros ($723 million) in the January-March period, while net profit was up 2.5 percent at 207 million euros.

ACS recently listed its renewable energy business, Saeta Yield, helping it to cut its net debt.

$1 = 0.8894 euros Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Sarah Morris

