Spain's ACS says Q1 core profit rises 9 pct

MADRID, May 12 (Reuters) - Spanish construction and services group ACS, which has recently completed a series of asset sales, on Tuesday posted a 9.4 percent rise in first-quarter core profit, helped by improving revenues.

ACS said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was 643 million euros ($723 million) in the January-March period, while net profit was up 2.5 percent at 207 million euros.

ACS recently listed its renewable energy business, Saeta Yield, helping it to cut its net debt.