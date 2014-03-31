FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Financial holding group Alba sells 1.3 pct of Spanish builder ACS
March 31, 2014

Financial holding group Alba sells 1.3 pct of Spanish builder ACS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 31 (Reuters) - Spanish financial holding group Corporacion Financiera Alba said on Monday it had sold a 1.3 percent stake in builder ACS, making a capital gain of 46.2 million euros ($64 million).

Alba, which belongs to the Spanish investment group March, said it had sold 4.1 million shares, for a total of 117.1 million euros, cutting its stake in ACS to just under 15 percent.

At 28.515 euros, the shares were sold for the same price as ACS’ close.

$1 = 0.7256 Euros Reporting By Jesus Aguado, writing by Sarah Morris, editing by David Evans

