ACS at the mercy of stock market and creditors

* Iberdrola stock drop revives need for new loan deals

* ACS likely to sell more Iberdrola shares once market recovers

* Full merger with Hochtief possible once house is in order

By Tracy Rucinski

MADRID, July 13 (Reuters) - Spanish builder ACS’s temporary relief from a debt migraine may be short-lived as the stock market resumes a downward slide, spurring the need for new loan agreements to prevent another loss-making sale of Iberdrola shares.

ACS, one of the world’s largest building and services groups, sold 3.7 percent of its leveraged stake in utility Iberdrola, a stake in Abertis, and transmission assets in Brazil in the second quarter to keep creditors off its back.

Headed by billionaire Florentino Perez, the sales helped ACS refinance debt until 2015, and it has also benefited from the receipt of more than 1 billion euros overdue payments from services such as infrastructure maintenance and traffic controls to cash-strapped town halls.

Iberdrola shares fell 5.8 percent to 3.146 euros on Thursday, heading toward levels that may trigger creditors to take ownership of Iberdrola stock that ACS controls if it does not provide fresh collateral.

“ACS has breathing room to withstand heavy falls in Iberdrola stock after asset sales and payment receipts. But they must be trying to change the terms of their financing agreements to avoid more cash guarantees,” Espirito Santo Investment Bank analyst Juan Carlos Calvo said.

Spanish government bond yields and stock prices remain under pressure as the country struggles to resolve its sovereign debt crisis and emerge from recession, putting companies that gorged on cheap debt in better days at the mercy of creditors.

ACS started its stake-building in Iberdrola at the height of Spain’s construction and credit boom in 2006, in an attempt to diversify into new sectors such as energy.

It now owes 4 billion euros on a 14.85 percent stake worth 2.9 billion, and analysts estimate that for each 1 euro fall in Iberdrola’s share price, ACS has to provide additional cash guarantees of about 600 million euros.

ACS agreed to pay creditor Natixis higher financing costs in April in exchange for cancelling its right to take 4.65 percent of its shares in Iberdrola. Analysts said it was likely to be pursuing similar agreements with other creditors.

If Spain’s economic situation worsens and ACS fails to negotiate a non-cash option on its loans, it may have no choice but to continue selling small stakes in Iberdrola.

ACS declined to comment.

Banco Sabadell said that once Iberdrola’s share price recovered, ACS could cut its stake to the maximum 10 percent with which it is allowed to vote at the utility’s shareholder meetings, given current corporate voting caps.

“ACS will get out of Iberdrola. But it would make no sense to do it at these prices,” Banco Sabadell said in note to clients. “The best exit would be the entry of a shareholder, but this will not occur before there is definitive regulation for the electricity sector and sovereign risk is solved.”

Spain may announce as soon as Friday an energy sector reform package, including a tax on utilities like Iberdrola, to resolve a 25 billion euro gap between costs and revenues known as the “tariff deficit”.

BACK TO BUILDING

For years, Perez, who also owns soccer club Real Madrid, ran ACS more like a holding company than a builder, with much of its profit generated from dividends from share holdings in motorway firm Abertis and Iberdrola.

But after its debt-backed foray into the energy sector, the company has little choice but to push forward with more non-core asset sales.

ACS had targeted 3 billion euros of divestments in 2012 from the sale of renewable energy and toll road assets, desalination plants and its remaining stake in Clece. While some sales have been difficult to execute, its unexpected disposal of stakes in Abertis Iberdrola and Iberdrola generated 1.2 billion euros.

“ACS is changing its strategy, potentially becoming a less capital-intensive business,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Olivia Peters said.

The company is also cleaning up its German builder Hochtief after surprise losses earlier this year. Once both companies complete asset sales and slim down, analysts tipped a possible full merger between the two.

ACS controls Hochtief after launching a non-cash takeover bid last year deliberately pitched below the prevailing market price, allowing it to amass a stake above 50 percent and consolidate the German builder in its own financial accounts.

Now ACS may consider a plan under which Hochtief would buy back its own shares, thus indirectly increasing the Spanish builder’s weight in the company and allowing it to take further advantage of cash-rich Hochtief, one analyst said.

What is certain is that much of ACS’s strategy will continue to be shaped by the interests of core shareholders, including Corporacion Financiera Alba with 18.3 percent and Perez with 12.5 percent.

Both bought shares in ACS at prices well above current trading levels, meaning dividends must keep flowing to enable payments on their personal debt. (Additional reporting By Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Dan Lalor)