BRIEF-ACT to issue first convertible bonds worth 4.68 bln won

May 17 (Reuters) - ACT CO.,LTD. :

* Says it to issue the first unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds in Hongkong, raising 4.68 billion won in proceeds for facility funds

* Maturity date of May 25, 2018, yield to maturity of 15.0 pct and annual coupon of 3.5 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 4,300 won per share, and a conversion period from May 25, 2017 to April 24, 2018

