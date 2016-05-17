FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ACT to issue first bonds with warrants worth 4.68 bln won
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
May 17, 2016 / 1:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ACT to issue first bonds with warrants worth 4.68 bln won

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - ACT CO.,LTD. :

* Says it will issue first unregistered/unsecured private bonds with warrants in Hongkong, raising 4.68 billion won in proceeds for facility funds

* Says maturity date of May 25, 2018, yield to maturity of 15 pct and annual coupon of 3.5 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 4,300 won per share, and a conversion period from May 25, 2017 to April 24, 2018

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/NpqMmQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.