North American heavy truck orders rise in May-ACT
June 4, 2014 / 5:11 AM / 3 years ago

North American heavy truck orders rise in May-ACT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 4 (Reuters) - Preliminary Class 8 (heavy-duty) truck orders in North America amounted to 25,900 units in May, according to a statement from ACT Research late on Tuesday.

Orders rose by 4 percent from April and 14 percent compared with May last year.

“When seasonally adjusted, May was the strongest order month for Class 8 since February,” ACT President Kenny Vieth said.

The North American market for heavy trucks has been strong so far this year and Sweden’s Volvo, one of the top truck makers in North America, raised its 2014 market forecast in connection with its first-quarter earnings report in late April. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

