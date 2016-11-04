North American heavy truck orders flat at 13,900 units in Oct vs Sept -ACT

STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 (Reuters) -

*October preliminary net orders of heavy trucks (class 8) in North America flat vs September at 13,900 units, industry data provider ACT Research said in a statement.

* "The month's 13,900 net order reflects lingering overcapacity from too many Class 8 tractors being purchased relative to freight creation in 2015 and into early 2016," said ACT President Kenny Vieth.

"As October is typically a strong order month for both MD and HD vehicles, seasonal adjustment adjusts actual volumes lower."