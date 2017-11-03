FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North American heavy truck orders soar in October - ACT Research
#Market News
November 3, 2017 / 6:58 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

North American heavy truck orders soar in October - ACT Research

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Industry data provider ACT Research:

* Preliminary net orders of heavy trucks (Class 8) in North America rose 160 pct in October year-on-year to 36,200 units

* ACT says orders significantly surpassed expectations, surging Class 8 orders and generally in-line medium-duty order activity boosted the industry’s order intake to a level not seen since December 2014.

* “October’s orders represented a 160% year-over-year jump from a particularly easy, cancellation impacted, year-ago comp,” ACT Research President Kenny Vieth, said in a statement

* “October’s preliminary orders clearly put upward pressure on ACT’s expectations for Class 8 demand next year,” Vieth added

* The biggest truck makers in North America include AB Volvo , Daimler and Paccar

* Link to press release: bit.ly/2hBHPk1 (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)

