FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
North American heavy truck orders hit 14-month high in February - ACT
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 3, 2017 / 7:53 AM / 6 months ago

North American heavy truck orders hit 14-month high in February - ACT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 3 (Reuters) -

* February preliminary net orders of heavy trucks (Class 8) in North America rose 28 percent yr/yr to 23,200 units, industry data provider ACT Research said in a release late on Thursday.

* ACT Research says net orders reach 14-month high.

* SEB Equity Research says had expected net orders of 15,500 units.

* SEB says "The Volvo share should outperform the market by 1-2% in today’s trading we believe".

* Nordea says "heavy truck orders in N. America for Feb came in at a seasonally adjusted level of 276,000 units which was 8% above our 255,000 unit forecast". (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.