UPDATE 1-AstraZeneca wins temporary block on Actavis asthma drug
April 3, 2013 / 11:06 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-AstraZeneca wins temporary block on Actavis asthma drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca has secured a temporary block on U.S. sales of generic copies of its Pulmicort Repsules asthma drug by Actavis.

Actavis said on Wednesday a New Jersey district court granted the temporary restraining order preventing further distribution of its generic version of the medicine until April 12.

The decision gives AstraZeneca time to appeal against a ruling two days ago that declared a patent on Pulmicort Repsules to be invalid.

Teva already has a generic form the drug on the market following an earlier deal with AstraZeneca.

