CORRECTED-BRIEF-Actavis to buy Auden Mckenzie for 306 mln pounds
January 26, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Actavis to buy Auden Mckenzie for 306 mln pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to remove dollar symbol)

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Jan 26 (Reuters) - Actavis PLC : * To acquire auden mckenzie for 306 mln gbp * Says Auden Mckenzie will be acquired on a debt free basis, and the transaction will exclude auden mckenzie’s real estate portfolio * Deal includes two-year royalty on a percentage of gross profits of one of auden mckenzie’s products * Says deal mmediately accretive to Actavis non-GAAP earnings * Says deal adds about 175 marketed products; pipeline of about 40 products * Says “acquisition will make Actavis the number one supplier of generic pharmaceuticals in the UK” * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

