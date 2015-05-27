FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA approves Actavis, Valeant drugs for irritable bowel syndrome
#Market News
May 27, 2015 / 9:03 PM / 2 years ago

FDA approves Actavis, Valeant drugs for irritable bowel syndrome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. health regulators approved new irritable bowel syndrome drugs from Actavis Plc and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc on Wednesday, validating big investments both companies made to acquire the products.

The Food and Drug Administration approved eluxadoline, to be sold under the brand name Viberzi, which Actavis obtained with its $1.1 billion acquisition last year of Furiex Pharmaceuticals.

The agency also approved Valeant’s Xifaxan, also known as rifaximin, which the company acquired with its $11 billion purchase earlier this year of Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Both drugs are designed to treat diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome, a condition that affects about 28 million people in the United States and Europe and can cause abdominal pain, bloating and diarrhea. (Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
