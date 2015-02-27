FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Actavis' contraceptive device wins U.S. FDA approval
February 27, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Actavis' contraceptive device wins U.S. FDA approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it approved a hormonal contraceptive device, providing American women another reversible contraceptive choice as effective as sterilization.

Actavis Plc holds the commercial license to the device, the marketing application of which was submitted by non-profit pharmaceutical company Medicines360.

Medicines360 holds the U.S. public sector clinic rights to the product.

The t-shaped intrauterine device, Liletta, releases the hormone, levonorgestrel, to inhibit thickening of the womb lining, preventing pregnancy for up to three years. (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

