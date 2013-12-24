FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA rejects Actavis' contraceptive patch, asks for more data
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 24, 2013 / 1:25 PM / 4 years ago

FDA rejects Actavis' contraceptive patch, asks for more data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Actavis Plc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration denied approval to its contraceptive patch and asked for more data.

The FDA questioned the differences in size/formulation between the patch used in trial and the to-be-marketed patch, in a “complete response letter” to Actavis.

Such letters typically lay out FDA concerns that need to be addressed before a treatment can gain approval.

Actavis said it planned to work closely with the FDA to address the questions.

The patch for women, to be used by placing on the skin, is designed to provide continuous delivery of the hormone norethindrone during a once-weekly, seven-day dosing regimen.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.