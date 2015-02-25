CORRECTED-Actavis' superbug antibiotic gets U.S. approval

(Corrects Paragraph 3 to say the drug Avycaz treats urinary tract infections as a standalone product and not in combination with the generic metronidazole)

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The U.S Food and Drug Administration approved on Wednesday Actavis Plc’s antibiotic to treat two infections caused by drug-resistant bacteria, or superbugs.

The decision comes after a panel advising the agency recommended approval of the drug, Avycaz, in December.

The drug, Avycaz, when used in combination with generic antibiotic metronidazole, treats adults with complicated intra-abdominal infections. As a standalone product, it treats urinary tract infections. (1.usa.gov/1EsTGpx) (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)