FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Actavis to buy Forest Labs in $25 bln deal
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 18, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Actavis to buy Forest Labs in $25 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Generic drugmaker Actavis Plc said it would acquire specialty pharmaceuticals company Forest Laboratories Inc in a cash and stock deal valued at about $25 billion.

Actavis will pay the equivalent of $89.48 per share, representing a premium of 25 percent to Forest’s Friday close.

The offer comprises $26.04 in cash and 0.3306 Actavis shares for every Forest share.

Dublin-based Actavis, whose biggest competitors include Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd and Mylan Inc, has recently been acquiring specialty branded drug makers to boost profit margins and sales.

Forest, which acquired privately held drugmaker Aptalis in January for $2.9 billion, faces a patent cliff on several of its biggest drugs, including Alzheimer’s treatment Namenda. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.