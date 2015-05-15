FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Actavis says Warner Chilcott unit held talks to settle U.S. probe
#Market News
May 15, 2015 / 1:55 AM / 2 years ago

Actavis says Warner Chilcott unit held talks to settle U.S. probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Drug maker Actavis Plc said its Warner Chilcott unit held talks with U.S. government officials to discuss a potential resolution of an investigation into the unit’s sales activities, according to a regulatory filing.

“The company has met with the government to discuss the status, and a potential resolution of, its investigation,” Warner Chilcott said in a regulatory filing.

Warner Chilcott said the company and several of its employees in the sales organization received subpoenas in 2012 from the United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts.

The subpoenas demanded information related to sales and marketing activities, payments to people who are in a position to recommend drugs, medical education and employee training, including physician remuneration, in connection with certain Warner Chilcott products.

The case is related to two lawsuits filed by former Warner Chilcott’s sales representatives that accuse the company of promoting several of its products by making improper claims about the products and providing kickbacks to physicians.

Actavis agreed to buy specialty pharmaceutical company Warner Chilcott Plc for $5 billion in May 2013 to expand its branded drug portfolio, lower taxes and increase profits.(reut.rs/1PmDDB1) (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)

