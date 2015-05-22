Actavis cannot drop old version of Alzheimer's drug - appeals court

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - Actavis Plc cannot pull its top-selling Alzheimer’s drug from the market in favor of a pricier extended-release version, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

The decision is a win for New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who sued to block the switch, arguing the move was intended to stifle competition from generic drugmakers.

A three-judge panel at the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York upheld an order by U.S. District Robert Sweet in December requiring Actavis to keep the older drug, Namenda IR, on the market. (Reporting by Joseph Ax and Brendan Pierson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)