BRIEF-Actavis says to buy Warner Chilcott for $8.5 bln
#Market News
May 20, 2013 / 11:07 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Actavis says to buy Warner Chilcott for $8.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Actavis Inc : * Recommended offer for Warner Chilcott by Actavis * Will acquire Warner Chilcott Plc in a stock-for-stock transaction valued at

approximately $8.5 billion * Warner Chilcott shareholders will receive 0.160 shares of new Actavis for

each Warner Chilcott share they own * Offer equates to a value of $20.08 per Warner Chilcott share * Directors of Actavis and Warner Chilcott believe that combined co will have

annual revenues of about $11 billion * Transaction is expected to be more than 30 per cent accretive to Actavis

non-GAAP earnings per share in 2014 * Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
