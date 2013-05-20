BRIEF-Actavis says to buy Warner Chilcott for $8.5 bln

May 20 (Reuters) - Actavis Inc : * Recommended offer for Warner Chilcott by Actavis * Will acquire Warner Chilcott Plc in a stock-for-stock transaction valued at

approximately $8.5 billion * Warner Chilcott shareholders will receive 0.160 shares of new Actavis for

each Warner Chilcott share they own * Offer equates to a value of $20.08 per Warner Chilcott share * Directors of Actavis and Warner Chilcott believe that combined co will have

annual revenues of about $11 billion * Transaction is expected to be more than 30 per cent accretive to Actavis

non-GAAP earnings per share in 2014