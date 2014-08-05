Drugmaker Actavis posts 34 pct rise in revenue

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Generic drug maker Actavis Plc’s quarterly revenue rose 34 percent due to strong growth in its North America business.

The company had a net profit of $48.7 million, or 28 cents per share, attributable to shareholders for the second quarter ended June 30.

A year earlier, it had a net loss of $564.8 million, or $4.27 per share.

Excluding items, Actavis earned $3.42 per share in the second quarter.

Revenue rose to $2.67 billion from $1.99 billion, a year earlier.