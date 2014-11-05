FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Branded drugs business helps Actavis beat profit estimate
November 5, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Branded drugs business helps Actavis beat profit estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Actavis Plc posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by strong growth in its branded drug business in North America.

The company, which also has a large generics business, posted a net loss of $1.04 billion, or $3.95 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $65.5 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $3.19 per share.

Revenue rose 46 percent to $3.68 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $$3.10 on revenue of $3.63 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total operating expenses more than doubled to $4.74 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

