Actelion says selexipag to enter U.S. market in January

ZURICH, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Actelion Ltd has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to bring its pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) drug selexipag, or Uptravi, to the market.

The Swiss company said selexipag, indicated as a treatment to delay disease progression and reduce risk of hospitalization for PAH, will be made available to patients in the United States in early January 2016.

The company is still working with health authorities to obtain regulatory approval outside the United States. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)