Actelion CFO sees room for upside to 2014, 2015 guidance

ZURICH, July 18 (Reuters) - Actelion could upgrade its earnings guidance for 2014 and 2015 if sales of its new heart and lung drug are better than expected, the company’s Chief Financial Officer said on Thursday.

“If sales of Opsumit are better than we hoped then there is room for upside,” Andrew Oakley told Reuters in an interview, when asked about its lower guidance for those years.

Actelion said on Thursday it expected core earnings to cross into the double-digit percentage range for 2013. Due to faster growth in 2012 and 2013, it forecast stable core earnings in 2014 and growth in at least the single-digit range in 2015.

The Swiss company received a boost last year after heart and lung drug Opsumit, its replacement for its top-seller Tracleer, beat expectations in a clinical trial.

It is waiting to see whether U.S. regulators will approve Opsumit at a regulatory meeting in October, enabling it to cut its dependence on Tracleer, which makes up roughly 87 percent of sales. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)