August 27, 2013 / 5:36 AM / in 4 years

Actelion CFO to leave company from Sept 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest biotech company Actelion said on Tuesday its chief financial officer Andrew Oakley would be leaving the company next week to focus on other opportunities.

Oakley, who has been with the company since 2003, will be replaced by Andre Muller from Sept. 1. Muller was previously at pharmaceutical and cosmetics group Pierre Fabre SA, acting as chief financial officer in his most recent role.

Oakley, a UK and Australian citizen, had previously occupied a senior finance role at management consulting, technology services and outsourcing company Accenture.

A spokesman for Actelion said Oakley’s departure was “a personal matter.” (Reporting by Martin de Sa‘Pinto; Editing by David Cowell)

