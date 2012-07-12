FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Actelion to cut costs, jobs to help specialty focus
July 12, 2012

Actelion to cut costs, jobs to help specialty focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 12 (Reuters) - Europe’s leading biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it planned to cut up to 135 jobs as part of cost-cutting to focus on research in pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH.

Actelion, which employs 2500 people globally, has been banking on lung and heart drug macitentan as a successor to its blockbuster Tracleer, which currently accounts for around 90 percent of group sales and goes off patent in 2015.

The firm said it was minimising the number of potential redundancies through natural attrition, early retirements and similar measures.

Reporting by Catherine Bosley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
