August 26, 2013 / 5:31 AM / in 4 years

Actelion close to sealing Ceptaris deal as US approves drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Swiss biotech firm Actelion said an important condition for its acquisition of privately-held Ceptaris was met with Ceptaris gaining U.S. approval for its Valchlor gel.

The companies are now completing further closing conditions before the acquisition is concluded, Actelion said in a statement on Monday.

The U.S. health regulator FDA has approved Ceptaris Therapeutics’ topical drug for treatment of a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Actelion said.

The Allschwil-based company said in July it already paid Ceptaris $25 million and will pay another $225 million when the deal closes.

Reporting by Alice Baghdjian

