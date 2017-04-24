FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J&J grabs 92.62 pct Actelion stake in provisional tender results
April 24, 2017 / 5:30 AM / 4 months ago

J&J grabs 92.62 pct Actelion stake in provisional tender results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 24 (Reuters) - Actelion

* Says Janssen Holding GmbH, a Swiss subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, published the provisional notice of the end result of its all-cash public tender offer in Switzerland to acquire all publicly held shares of Actelion Ltd

* Says at the expiration of the additional acceptance period on April 21, a total of 99,303,760 Actelion shares were tendered, corresponding to 92.51% of the 107,339,642 Actelion shares covered by the tender offer

* Janssen and Actelion, a person acting in concert with Janssen, held as of the end of the additional acceptance period 100,665,760 Actelion shares, corresponding to 92.62% of the voting rights and the share capital of Actelion

* Says settlement of the tender offer expected towards the end of the second quarter of 2017

* Actelion expects to be excluded from the SMI blue-chip index by SIX Swiss Exchange as a consequence of this tender rate (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

