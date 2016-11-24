J&J makes takeover approach for Swiss drugmaker Actelion -Bloomberg

Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson has approached Swiss biotechnology firm Actelion Ltd about a potential takeover, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people it said were familiar with the matter.

The report said that deliberations are still at an early stage following Johnson & Johnson's initial offer, and Actelion is working with an adviser to explore options. (bloom.bg/2g8UTe3)

Actelion shares have risen more than 13 percent this year, valuing it at about $17 billion.

Johnson & Johnson and Actelion were not immediately available for comment.