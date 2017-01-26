FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2017 / 9:01 AM / 7 months ago

Actelion top-40 investor calls J&J buyout "very attractive"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.

"The structure is very attractive," said Eleanor Taylor Jolidon, a fund manager at Union Bancaire Privee in Geneva, which owned 0.23 percent of Actelion shares as of Nov. 30, 2016, according to Reuters data, making it the 34th-largest shareholder.

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields

