7 months ago
Actelion says R&D company will launch with 1 bln Sfr cash
January 26, 2017 / 8:23 AM / 7 months ago

Actelion says R&D company will launch with 1 bln Sfr cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Actelion said the new research and development company to be created following the $30 billion takeover by Johnson & Johnson will be launched with 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.00 billion)in cash.

The unit will be spun out into a standalone company based and listed in Switzerland and will be led by Actelion Chief Executive and founder Jean-Paul Clozel, with Johnson & Johnson taking a 16 percent stake with rights to another 16 percent via a convertible note.

$1 = 0.9994 Swiss francs Reporting by John Revill

