Sanofi exploring bid for Actelion amid J&J talks - Bloomberg
December 5, 2016 / 10:00 PM / in 9 months

Sanofi exploring bid for Actelion amid J&J talks - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Sanofi is considering a bid for Swiss biotech company Actelion, rivaling an offer made by U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

J&J said last month it was in preliminary talks with Actelion about a potential takeover of Europe's largest biotech firm, which was then valued at about $20 billion. (bloom.bg/2h0cgBl)

Lung disease specialist Actelion has confirmed the J&J offer but has warned there is no certainty of a deal.

Sanofi, J&J and Actelion were not immediately available for comments. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

