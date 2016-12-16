FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Sanofi discusses $275 per Actelion share for potential deal - Bloomberg
December 16, 2016 / 2:41 AM / 8 months ago

Sanofi discusses $275 per Actelion share for potential deal - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi is in advanced talks to buy Actelion Ltd and is discussing a price of about $275 per share for the Swiss drugmaker, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The potential deal, which could come as soon as next week, would value Actelion at about $29.6 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. bloom.bg/2hCMRLu

Actelion is in talks with Sanofi about a deal, Reuters reported on Wednesday, after U.S. healthcare group Johnson & Johnson abandoned efforts to buy the company.

Sanofi and Actelion could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

