FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Actelion sees Uptravi price of $160,000-$170,000 annually
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 5, 2016 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

Actelion sees Uptravi price of $160,000-$170,000 annually

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Swiss drug company Actelion foresees an average gross price of $160,000 to $170,000 annually per patient for Uptravi, its new pulmonary arterial hypertension medicine, Chief Operating Officer Otto Schwarz told analysts on Tuesday.

Uptravi won approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month and went on sale this week.

Chief Executive Officer Jean-Paul Clozel said on the same call with analysts that he was “not optimistic” about the prospects of finding large merger and acquisition targets at attractive prices. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.