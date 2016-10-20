Actelion raises guidance for third time this year on strong PAH sales

ZURICH, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Swiss biotechnology group Actelion again raised its full-year guidance after it boosted nine-month sales 17 percent, driven by strong sales of its pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) medicines Opsumit and Uptravi.

The company said on Thursday it now expects core operating income growth in the mid-teen percentage range for the year at constant exchange rates and barring unforeseen events.

Nine-month revenue stood at 1.791 billion Swiss francs ($1.81 billion) compared to 1.525 billion francs in the prior-year period.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected third-quarter revenue to rise nearly 15 percent to 591 million Swiss francs and net income to gain nearly 14 percent to 188 million.