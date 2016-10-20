FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Actelion raises guidance for third time this year on strong PAH sales
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 20, 2016 / 5:20 AM / 10 months ago

Actelion raises guidance for third time this year on strong PAH sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Swiss biotechnology group Actelion again raised its full-year guidance after it boosted nine-month sales 17 percent, driven by strong sales of its pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) medicines Opsumit and Uptravi.

The company said on Thursday it now expects core operating income growth in the mid-teen percentage range for the year at constant exchange rates and barring unforeseen events.

Nine-month revenue stood at 1.791 billion Swiss francs ($1.81 billion) compared to 1.525 billion francs in the prior-year period.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected third-quarter revenue to rise nearly 15 percent to 591 million Swiss francs and net income to gain nearly 14 percent to 188 million.

$1 = 0.9897 Swiss francs Reporting by Michael Shields and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.