FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Actelion hikes dividend, plans share buyback as profit meet views
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 16, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Actelion hikes dividend, plans share buyback as profit meet views

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Actelion on Monday said it will hike its dividend by 8 percent and buy back as many as 10 million of its own shares in the next three years, following full-year results that met analyst expectations.

Europe’s biggest biotech company forecast core earnings per share to to grow by a low single-digit percentage point, which is slightly less optimistic than its previous forecast for single-digit core earnings growth in 2015.

Actelion’s core net income fell 27 percent on the year to 648 million Swiss francs, matching a consensus estimate from a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.