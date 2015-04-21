FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Actelion ups guidance after first-quarter earnings beat views
#Healthcare
April 21, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

Actelion ups guidance after first-quarter earnings beat views

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 21 (Reuters) - Actelion, Europe’s biggest biotech firm, on Tuesday upped its full-year guidance after reporting first-quarter earnings that exceeded analysts’ estimates.

The Swiss drugs company reported a 10 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter product sales to 515 million Swiss francs ($538.42 million), generating net income of 159 million francs, up 25 percent on the same period last year.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast product sales of 477 million francs and net income of 132 million francs.

“We are now confident that, barring unforeseen events, core earnings growth for 2015 will be in the low double-digit percentage range, at constant exchange rates and excluding the benefit of 2014 U.S. rebate reversals,” Chief Financial Officer Andre Muller said in a statement.

$1 = 0.9565 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin

