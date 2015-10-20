FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Actelion raises earnings forecast for 2015 on strong drug sales
October 20, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

Actelion raises earnings forecast for 2015 on strong drug sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Actelion raised its 2015 earnings forecast as sales of its new drug to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension beat analyst expectations.

Actelion said nine-month net income was 452 million francs, down from 566 million francs for the same period last year.

The Swiss biotechnology company now expects core earnings growth to exceed 20 percent, up from a previous forecast of mid- to high-teen growth.

Third-quarter sales of its new pulmonary arterial hypertension drug Opsumit were 147 million Swiss francs ($153.80 million) versus 125 million francs forecast by analysts.

“We are particularly pleased with the strong third quarter performance as the launch momentum for Opsumit continues unabated,” said Chief Financial Officer Andre Muller. “These strong results give us increased confidence that earnings will grow more than previously anticipated.” (Reporting by John Miller)

