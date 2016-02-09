FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Actelion core earnings rise 9 pct, matching analyst poll
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
February 9, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Actelion core earnings rise 9 pct, matching analyst poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Actelion, Europe’s largest biotechnology company, said on Tuesday that 2015 core earnings rose 9 percent, matching analyst forecasts, as the company was helped by rising sales of a new drug to treat a deadly heart-lung disease.

Core earnings were 814 million Swiss francs ($827.24 million), compared to analyst forecasts of 813 million francs. Product sales rose 4 percent to 2.042 billion francs, compared to the analyst forecast of 2.044 billion francs.

After patent expiration last year of Actelion’s blockbuster pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment Tracleer, Chief Executive Officer Jean-Paul Clozel is counting on new PAH drugs to produce enough revenue for Actelion to remain independent as it expands into new treatment areas for rare diseases.

For 2016, Actelion expects core operating income to grow in the low single-digit percentage range. It proposes a dividend of 1.5 Swiss francs per share, more than the 1.39 francs estimated by analysts.

$1 = 0.9840 Swiss francs Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.