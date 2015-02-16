UPDATE 2-Actelion shares fall after it lowers 2015 forecasts

* Shares fall, underperform European sector

* Actelion sees low single-digit earnings growth this year

* Dividend raised 8 percent

* Plans to buy back equivalent to 8.8 percent of shares

* Tracleer sales of 328 mln francs miss 356 mln forecast (Adds analyst comment, detail)

ZURICH, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Shares in Actelion fell on Monday after Europe’s biggest biotech firm trimmed its earnings forecast for 2015 and posted lower-than-expected sales of both its main product Tracleer and a key follow-up drug.

Actelion joined Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse in warning that a surging franc following the Swiss central bank’s removal on Jan. 15 of a cap on the currency against the euro will weigh on the company’s results.

“We must be mindful that, as (with) most Swiss exporters, a strong Swiss franc will have a negative impact on Actelion’s Swiss franc earnings,” Chairman Jean-Pierre Garnier wrote in a letter to shareholders.

Actelion now forecasts core earnings per share will grow by a low, single-digit percentage, slightly less optimistic than its previous forecast for single-digit core earnings growth.

The stock fell on Monday, making Actelion the biggest loser on Switzerland’s blue-chip index since the central bank allowed the franc to float freely, with a decline of 15 percent.

At 1203 GMT, the shares were 1 percent lower at 104.3, lagging a 0.1 percent fall in the wider European healthcare sector.

HIGHER DIVIDEND

Fabian Wenner, an analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux, said the new outlook translated into a cut in earnings estimates of roughly 8 percent.

Wenner rates the stock at “buy” with a 122 franc target, as it has a good pipeline of drugs to follow its flagship pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) treatment Tracleer, which loses patent protection this year.

Fourth-quarter Tracleer sales were 328 million francs ($353 million), below expectations of 356 million francs. The firm’s core net income was 94 million francs, which beat a consensus estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

“For Tracleer, the results will warrant greater caution and estimates have to come down,” Wenner said.

Actelion is banking on follow-on PAH treatment Opsumit to help cut its dependence on Tracleer and shield it from Gilead’s Letairis. Opsumit, however, also missed forecasts.

Still, Actelion’s longer-term growth and earnings prospects got a boost in June from better than expected data on clinical trials of another PAH drug, Selexipag.

Actelion said it was on the hunt for potential acquisitions but had not found a suitable deal and would return excess funds to shareholders. Actelion raised its 2014 dividend by 8 percent and said it was planning to buy back up to 8.8 percent of outstanding stock over the next three years.