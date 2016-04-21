UPDATE 1-Actelion ups 2016 guidance on back of strong start for Uptravi

* Actelion Q1 net income 178 mln Sfr vs Reuters poll avg 188 mln

* Q1 Uptravi sales 35 mln Sfr, ahead of exectations

* Ups 2016 outlook for core earnings growth in high single-digit percentage range

* Shares seen opening up 2.2 pct (Adds fresh CEO comment, analyst and market reaction, detail)

By Joshua Franklin

ZURICH, April 21 (Reuters) - Swiss biotechnology firm Actelion on Thursday upped its 2016 guidance on the back of strong starts for its new pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) medicines.

Europe’s biggest biotech firm is banking on its two newest PAH drugs, Uptravi and Opsumit, to help offset falling revenue from Tracleer, its mainstay drug for the last decade that lost patent protection in November.

Uptravi went on sale in January and first-quarter sales of 35 million Swiss francs ($36.1 million) were better than analysts as well as Chief Executive Jean-Paul Clozel had expected.

Revenue from Opsumit rose 88 percent year on year to 178 million francs, just shy of analyst forecasts for 89.5 percent growth in a Reuters poll.

“Opsumit is doing really well, I think it’s better than what I was expecting personally,” CEO Clozel said in an interview. “And there’s the fantastic launch of Uptravi... These increases are really the reasons for the increased guidance.”

Actelion raised its 2016 outlook for core operating income to grow at a high single-digit percentage rate from a low single-digit percentage range previously. It reported first-quarter core operating income of 249 million francs, up 8 percent year on year at constant exchange rates.

“Uptravi and Opsumit will ensure longevity of Actelion’s PAH franchise as Tracleer faces increasing generic competition,” Rx Securities analyst Samir Devani, who has a “hold” rating on the stock, wrote in a note while adding that the numbers were “significantly ahead of expectations”.

With 290 million francs in sales Tracleer remained Actelion’s biggest selling medicine, helped by delays in similar drugs from rivals. Analysts had pegged Tracleer sales at 283 million francs.

Group net income for the first three months of the year was 178 million francs, up from 159 million a year ago but below the poll average of 188 million.

Actelion shares, which are up 9.7 percent in 2016, were seen opening 2.2 perecnt higher in premarket indicators.