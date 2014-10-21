UPDATE 2-Actelion lifts 2014 profit view on strong Opsumit launch

* Sees 2014 core earnings up in low 20s percentage

* Q3 net profit 145.6 mln Sfr vs 135 mln poll forecast

* Q3 Opsumit sales 59 mln Sfr

* Says selexipag filing “very close”

* Shares up 6.8 pct (Adds details on rival products, analyst, shares)

By Caroline Copley

ZURICH, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Actelion raised its 2014 earnings guidance on Tuesday for the third time this year, buoyed by a strong start to its new heart and lung drug and better-than-expected profit in the third quarter.

Europe’s biggest biotech company said on Tuesday it was encouraged by the uptake for Opsumit, its new treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), which won approval in the United States and Europe at the end of last year.

The Swiss firm hopes sales of the drug will eventually eclipse those of its current flagship product Tracleer, which also treats PAH but will lose patent protection from 2015.

Opsumit chalked up sales of 59 million Swiss francs ($63 million) in the third quarter, up from 38 million in the second quarter and ahead of analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll.

Lower operating expenses and reversals of reserves for Medicaid rebates in the United States also helped net profit rise 39 percent to 146 million francs, ahead of forecasts for 135 million.

Actelion now expects 2014 core earnings to grow by around the low 20s percent at constant exchange rates. It had previously guided for percentage growth in at least the mid-teens.

Its shares, which have shot up over 35 percent since the start of the year, were up 6.8 percent in early trade at 109.4 francs by 0827 GMT.

Sarasin analyst Chi Tran-Braendli, who has a ‘neutral’ rating on the stock, described the results as “admirably strong” but said 2015 would be a more challenging year.

“Although Opsumit is having a seemingly good launch, it is unclear whether Actelion would be able to convert enough new and existing patients to Opsumit, once cheap generic versions of Tracleer and other alternative treatments for PAH are available,” Tran-Braendli wrote in a note.

RIVAL TREATMENTS?

Other analysts have noted that Opsumit could face increased competition following positive data in September from the combination of Gilead’s Letairis and Adcirca from Eli Lilly.

The two drugs, which will both lose patent protection before Opsumit, combined could become a cheaper alternative to Actelion’s treatment, they say.

Chief Executive Jean-Paul Clozel was sanguine about the rival data, saying he believed Actelion was well positioned.

“The use of combinations is really the preferred way to go, so it’s very good for Actelion because we believe that Opsumit is the ideal drug to be used in combination,” Clozel told Reuters in an interview.

Actelion’s future growth and earnings prospects have also been boosted by better-than-expected data on clinical trials of another PAH drug, selexipag, in June. Clozel said in a statement the company planned to file the drug for approval with European and U.S. health regulators “very soon”.

The company is also looking to branch out beyond PAH and is currently running a late-stage trial for its antibiotic for patients suffering from Clostridium difficile associated diarrhoea.

Clozel said Actelion’s aim was to increase returns to shareholders while growing faster than the market.

The stock, the best performer in the Swiss blue-chip index so far this year, trades at around 17.4 times forward earnings compared with a peer medium of 16.0 times.